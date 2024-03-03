Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 7,912 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

