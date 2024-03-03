TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $104.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.