Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6,400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 199,823 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,056,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,314,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

