TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) CEO Sells $41,640,000.00 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,326,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,513,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPG Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,398.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TPG by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TPG by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

