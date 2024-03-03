TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) President Sells $2,198,883.48 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,398.90%.

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

