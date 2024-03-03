Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

