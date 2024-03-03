Traders Purchase Large Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 26,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 20,502 call options.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.