Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 260 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $97.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

