Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 288 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.