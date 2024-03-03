Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,627 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.96 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

