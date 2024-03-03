Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 447,520 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

