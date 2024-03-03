Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day moving average is $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

