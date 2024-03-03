Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 220 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

