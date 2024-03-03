Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 32,467 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $100.20 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

