Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 400 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,944 shares of company stock worth $400,043. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 1.1 %

RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

