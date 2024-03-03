Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 580 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

