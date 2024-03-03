Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,743 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.