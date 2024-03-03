Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.4 %

TRU opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

