Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool stock opened at $403.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

