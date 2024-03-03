Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.94 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

