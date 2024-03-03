Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after buying an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

