Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

IPG stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

