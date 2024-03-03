Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,569 shares of company stock worth $3,034,487. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.