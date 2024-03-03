Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.