Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.