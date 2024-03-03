Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

