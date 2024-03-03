Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.