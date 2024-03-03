Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.77 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 332,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,483,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.