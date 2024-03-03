Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.78 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

SWK stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

