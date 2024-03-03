Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

