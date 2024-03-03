Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.69. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.