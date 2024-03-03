Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.