Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Leidos stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

