Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Watsco stock opened at $394.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.