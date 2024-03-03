Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

