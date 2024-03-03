Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,223 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

