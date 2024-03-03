Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,180 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

