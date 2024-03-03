Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 505 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

