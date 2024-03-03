Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 560 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.