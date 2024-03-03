Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 205.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 252.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 229,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.35 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

