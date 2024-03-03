Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

