Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,295 shares of company stock worth $1,275,874. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

