Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 31,319 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.