Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 378 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 136.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 594.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

