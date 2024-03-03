Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.