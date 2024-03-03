Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.