Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 32,547 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Akero Therapeutics worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.37. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

