Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,242 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $282.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $282.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

