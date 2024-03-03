Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yelp by 2,219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $976,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.43 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

