Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 105,235 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

